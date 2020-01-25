|
Alexander-Jones, Loretta
1951 - 2020
Loretta Alexander-Jones, age 69. Sunrise January 16, 1951 and Sunset January 23, 2020. Visitation 9AM and Funeral Service 11AM Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Interment at Evergreen Burial Park. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to The ALEXANDER/JONES Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 27, 2020