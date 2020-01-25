Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
9:00 AM
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Loretta Alexander-Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loretta Alexander-Jones


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Loretta Alexander-Jones Obituary
Alexander-Jones, Loretta
1951 - 2020
Loretta Alexander-Jones, age 69. Sunrise January 16, 1951 and Sunset January 23, 2020. Visitation 9AM and Funeral Service 11AM Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Interment at Evergreen Burial Park. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to The ALEXANDER/JONES Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Loretta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -