Roop, Loretta E.
1947 - 2020
Loretta E. (Spradling) Roop, age 73, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, November 30, 2020. Loretta was born on March 31, 1947 in South Charleston, West Virginia to Ike and Grace (Ray) Spradling. Loretta retired from Buckeye Shape Form after more than 20 years of service and was also employed for many years by Xerox Publications. She is preceded in death by husband of 41 years Rick, parents Ike and Grace Spradling, sister Mary Lou, sister-in-law Glenna Spradling and several aunts and uncles. Loretta is survived by brothers, Ike (Pat) Spradling, Mike (Donna) Spradling; sister, Pam Mourn; and in-laws, Joyce Bates, Bill (Sue) Roop, Jessie (Mary) Roop, and Tommy (Barb) Roop. She also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and several other relatives. Loretta was an active member of the Southside Eagles 2244, American Legion Post 144, Stars and Stripes, and has many dear friends from those organizations. The family would like to thank the attentive and professional staff of Heartland Hospice for the wonderful care they provided to Loretta, along with Stella Nsong of Compassionate Caregiving and her dedicated team of caregivers. A private service for immediate family only will be held Friday, December 4, 2020 at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St., Columbus, Ohio, officiated by Pastor John Maynard. Interment to immediately follow at Obetz Cemetery. There will be no public calling hours due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Loretta's name to Heartland Hospice, 6500 Busch Blvd, Ste 210, Columbus, Ohio 43229. To sign Loretta's online guest book and to view online memorial tribute video please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com