Thomas, Loretta
1928 - 2019
Rose Loretta Thomas, 91 of Columbus passed away December 27, 2019.
Born and raised in Columbus, graduate of St. Joseph's Academy. Founding member of St. Elizabeth parish. Volunteer for many years at St. Ann's hospital. Preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Jim, son Pat and granddaughter Hannah. Survived by daughter Kathy Haines, sons Jeff (Joyce), Greg "Gigi" (Jane), daughter Peggy(Jeff) Metzger and daughter-in-law Teresa Thomas. Also, 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren whom she loved and adored. Many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Thursday January 2nd at St. Elizabeth Church 6077 Sharon Woods Blvd. Columbus 43229 from 5-7 PM. Funeral Mass will be on Friday January 3rd at 10 AM. Internment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Charity Newsies in her memory. Remembrances can be shared at www.HillFuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 1, 2020