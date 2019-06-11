|
Wirth, Loretta
1927 - 2019
Loretta Wirth, of Groveport, passed away June 5, 2019 at Mount Carmel East Hospital. She was formerly a Franciscan nun in Springfield, Illinois and retired registered nurse with Mount Carmel West Hospital. Preceded in death by parents Frank and Rose Wirth and ten siblings. Survived by her sister, Rosemary Hanson; and many nieces and nephews. The last 25 years she made her home with her nephew John (Mary) Hanson. Friends received Friday from 9:30-10am at Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel, 6440 S. High St., Lockbourne, on the grounds of St. Joseph Cemetery, where Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10am. Arrangements under the care of the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, (614) 444-1185. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 12, 2019