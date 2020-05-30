Roggenkamp, Lorey J.

1931 - 2020

Lorey J. Roggenkamp, 89, of Worthington, OH, passed peacefully on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Kemper House, Worthington. She was preceded in death by her husband David Roggenkamp, her parents Eleanor James and Paul Brokaw and her brother David James. She is survived by her sons, Richard (Renee), David (Peggy), and Daniel (Theresa); grandchildren, Ashley (Ryan), Jenny (Stephen), Cara (Michael), Lauren (Jon), and Erica (fiancé Blake); great-grandchildren, Jackson, Aubrey, Clair, Harper, Cole, Mia, and Sadie; sister-in-law, Loraine James; cousin, Dick Lorey; and half-brother, Bill Brokaw; along with many loving friends. Lorey received a pharmacy degree from The Ohio State University and, after her children were grown, a Masters in Environmental Education from OSU. She worked for the Ohio EPA and Chemical Waste Management before finishing her second career as an Environmental Consultant. Member St. John's Episcopal Church, Worthington where she served as Sr. Warden, on the Vestry, and in many other capacities. Most recently Lorey helped develop and lead St. John's Celtic services. Over the years she had been active as a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority, the Worthington Historical Society, and Worthington Swiminc, serving on the board and as president. Lorey volunteered with Metro Parks and with HomeReach Hospice. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. John's Episcopal Church All Saints Fund, 700 High St., Worthington, OH 43085 or Columbus Metro Parks, 1069 W. Main St., Westerville, OH 43081. Family and friends will be received Sunday, May 31 from 3-5PM at Rutherford Funeral Home, 515 High Street, Worthington. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Memorial service and interment at St. John's Church Columbarium to be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store