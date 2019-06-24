Chilcote, Lori Ann

1965 - 2019

Lori Ann Chilcote, age 54, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019 at home. She was born on February 18, 1965 in Columbus, Ohio to James and Josephine (Ruh) Minkos. Lori graduated from Whitehall Yearling High School Class of 1983, retired from the U.S. Navy after 20 years of service, and worked for the Defense Logistics Agency for many years. She was a lifetime member of Westphal Avenue Baptist Church, where she served as treasurer for 3 years. Lori was preceded in death by her father James Minkos and sister Patti Jo Minkos. She is survived by her beloved husband and best friend, Warren Chilcote; mother, Josephine Minkos; step-children, Shawna Martin and Stefan Chilcote; granddaughters, Cassandra Smart and Hannah Skinner; brothers, James (Darcy) Minkos and William (Angie) Minkos; nieces and nephews, Amanda Baker, Sarah Fuston, Brandon Minkos, Christopher Minkos, and Katie Lytle; eight great-nieces and three great-nephews. Family will receive friends 4-7 pm Friday at Schoedinger East Chapel, 5360 E. Livingston Ave., where the funeral service will be held 10 am Saturday, June 29, 2019. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Lori's memory to Westphal Baptist Church, 780 Westphal Ave., Whitehall, OH 43213.