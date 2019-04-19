Damron, Lori Ann

Lori Ann Damron, age 48, of Wisconsin and then Ohio, passed away on April 18, 2019 after a 19 month long courageous battle with a GBM brain tumor. At a time like this, it's hard to find suitable words to encapsulate the true beautiful amazing soul that was Lori. She was feisty, had an endless beaming smile, a caring spirit, had fun and not only did she love the sunshine she was our sunshine. It must suffice that those who were blessed to have Lori in their lives, you know what we have lost. Preceded in death by father Albert Lueth. Survived by husband Teddy; children Scott (Jessie), Emily and Eric Waldvogel; mother Ruby Lueth (Lew Jensen); sister Gloria (Jay) Freimuth; brothers Doug (Debbie) Lueth; Darrell (Debby) Lueth; Greg Lueth; numerous family members, friends and best friends Cindy (Jeff) Braun, Cari (Jeremy) Frueh and Rhonda (Curt) Schaller. Memorial service 3pm Monday, April 22, at the Schoedinger Northwest Chapel, 1740 Zollinger Rd, Upper Arlington, OH 43221, where family will receive friends following the service. Rev. James Long officiating. She was a member of The Columbus Rotary Club and contributions may be made to Columbus Rotary Foundation, 950 Michigan Ave. Columbus, OH 43215 in her memory. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.Schoedinger.com.