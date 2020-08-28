1/
Lori Gough
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lori's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gough, Lori
1960 - 2020
Lori Annette Gough, age 60, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020 after a courageous battle with ALS. Lori was born on June 24, 1960 at Eglin AFB in Florida to Ronald and Gail Gough. Lori was known as being a caregiver to many in her community. She will also be remembered for being vibrant, fun loving and the family historian. Preceded in death by her father Ronald Gough. Survived by her son, Devin Gough and his father, Lawrence High; mother and step-father, Gail (Ronald) Carman; sisters, Dee (John) Baldridge and Karen (Jerry) Gatewood; God daughter, Jamie Hill; scores of nieces, nephews and other relatives. Family is having a private cremation with a Celebration of Life Service to be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 28 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heart and Hope by Schoedinger-Hilltop Chapel
3030 West Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43204
(614) 279-8675
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved