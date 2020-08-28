Gough, Lori

1960 - 2020

Lori Annette Gough, age 60, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020 after a courageous battle with ALS. Lori was born on June 24, 1960 at Eglin AFB in Florida to Ronald and Gail Gough. Lori was known as being a caregiver to many in her community. She will also be remembered for being vibrant, fun loving and the family historian. Preceded in death by her father Ronald Gough. Survived by her son, Devin Gough and his father, Lawrence High; mother and step-father, Gail (Ronald) Carman; sisters, Dee (John) Baldridge and Karen (Jerry) Gatewood; God daughter, Jamie Hill; scores of nieces, nephews and other relatives. Family is having a private cremation with a Celebration of Life Service to be held at a later date.



