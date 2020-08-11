Smith, Lori Jo
Lori Jo Smith, 59, of Frankfort, formerly of Columbus, died on Monday, August 10, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on Wednesday, June 21, 1961, in Atlanta, Georgia, the daughter of the late Joseph and Anne Ransbottom Vassallo. On August 8, 1980 she married Michael L. Smith and he survives. Also surviving are her children, one son, Mike Smith of Frankfort; one daughter, Shauna Smith of Obetz; three grandchildren, McKenzie, Daisy and Hailee Smith; one sister, Renee (Robert) Stricker of Groveport; mother and father-in-law, Connie and Johnnie Smith of Frankfort. She was preceded in death by one sister Sharon Crosswhite. In keeping with Lori's wishes, cremation be will take place. Her family asks that those who knew Lori to please share their memories of her by signing her online register book at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com
.