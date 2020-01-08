|
|
Sobul, Lori
1956 - 2020
Lori Sobul, 63, passed away January 8, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents Aaron Grossman and Dorothy Landau. Survived by husband, Mike Sobul; daughter, Hannah Sobul; son, Samuel Sobul; three brothers, David Grossman, Reuven (Petrae) Grossman, and Kurt (Joanne) Grossman. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the James Hospital Sarcoma Research Fund https/www.giveto.osu.edu/makeagift/?fund=312232, or the American www.act.alz.org/donate. Shiva will be observed at the Sobul home, Thursday and Sunday from 1-7 PM, and Friday from 1- 6 PM. Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2020