Epstein Memorial Chapel
3232 East Main Street
Columbus, OH 43213
614-235-3232
Shiva
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
The Sobul Home
Shiva
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
The Sobul Home
Shiva
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
The Sobul Home
Lori Sobul


1956 - 2020
Lori Sobul Obituary
Sobul, Lori
1956 - 2020
Lori Sobul, 63, passed away January 8, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents Aaron Grossman and Dorothy Landau. Survived by husband, Mike Sobul; daughter, Hannah Sobul; son, Samuel Sobul; three brothers, David Grossman, Reuven (Petrae) Grossman, and Kurt (Joanne) Grossman. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the James Hospital Sarcoma Research Fund https/www.giveto.osu.edu/makeagift/?fund=312232, or the American www.act.alz.org/donate. Shiva will be observed at the Sobul home, Thursday and Sunday from 1-7 PM, and Friday from 1- 6 PM. Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2020
