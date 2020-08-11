1/1
Loriann Elizabeth Myers List
1973 - 2020
Loriann departed this earth on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. She was born in Columbus, Ohio, on Wednesday, March 28, 1973 and spent her life in the central Ohio area. Loriann graduated from Dublin Coffman High School and attended Tolles Career & Technical Center in Plain City, Ohio earning a certification in cosmetology. It was at Tolles where she met Ethan F. List with whom she would fall in love and marry on August 7, 1993. They built a life together in Dublin, Ohio, where they raised two sons, Julian Frederick and Corbin Albert. Loriann was artistic and extremely creative. She had a marvelous sense of humor and a gentle sincerity toward everyone she met. She was empathetic and caring, especially with regard to animals. She was a genuine "foodie" and loved cooking. Loriann had a passion for her family and friends and she was fiercely devoted to her children and spouse. Her memory and her legacy will be left in the loving care of the people who knew and adored her: life partner and spouse, Ethan ("Erin") List; sons, Corbin List and Julian List (and partner, Desirae Swisher); parents, Albert and Becky Myers and JoEllen Linville; sister, Stephanie (Chris) Heine; niece, Emme; and nephew Sam Heine; brother-in-law, Evan List (and partner, Angela Goodman); mother-in-law, Kathleen Hardin List; cousins, Tami (Rodney) Beneker and Leonard (Morgan) Finelli; uncle, Ron (Cindy) Terry; and the many dear friends whose lives she touched. Through all of them, she will live on forever. An online memorial service will be held for all family and friends at a future date. More information will be posted with Ferguson Funeral Home in Plain City, Ohio when it becomes available at fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com.



Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ferguson Funeral Home
202 East Main Street
Plain City, OH 43064
614-873-8013
