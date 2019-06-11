|
Wylie, Lorna Doone
1926 - 2019
Lorna Doone Wylie, age 93, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019. She is predeceased by her parents Alonzo and Laura Young, siblings Crate Young, Kenneth Young, Herbert Young, Mary Ethel Dent, Visa Ruth Parrett and infant sister Hester Young, son Robert Eugene Wylie and infant granddaughter Tanith Wylie, Lorna is survived by her daughter, Toni (Alan) Niebes; granddaughter, Allison (Matt Davis) Niebes-Davis; and grandson, Ryan Niebes; as well as many loving extended family and friends. Friends and family may visit Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 10-11 am with a funeral service to directly follow at 11 am at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio. Burial to follow at Concord Cemetery, Grove City. To view an extended obituary please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 12, 2019