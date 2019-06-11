Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorna Wylie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorna Doone Wylie


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lorna Doone Wylie Obituary
Wylie, Lorna Doone
1926 - 2019
Lorna Doone Wylie, age 93, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019. She is predeceased by her parents Alonzo and Laura Young, siblings Crate Young, Kenneth Young, Herbert Young, Mary Ethel Dent, Visa Ruth Parrett and infant sister Hester Young, son Robert Eugene Wylie and infant granddaughter Tanith Wylie, Lorna is survived by her daughter, Toni (Alan) Niebes; granddaughter, Allison (Matt Davis) Niebes-Davis; and grandson, Ryan Niebes; as well as many loving extended family and friends. Friends and family may visit Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 10-11 am with a funeral service to directly follow at 11 am at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio. Burial to follow at Concord Cemetery, Grove City. To view an extended obituary please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now