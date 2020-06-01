Lorna Fuss
Lorna J. Fuss, 87, of Gahanna, Ohio, passed away peacefully on May 30, 2020 at First & Main in New Albany. She was born August 19, 1932 in Reynoldsburg, Ohio to Luther W. and Olive M. (Flowers) Brown and retired from the Jefferson Twp. Zoning Office when it came time to focus on being a grandma. She was a long-time member of Gahanna Community Congregational Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter Peggy Auer (2017), son Ted Fuss II (2018) and her sister Evelyn Tay. Lorna is survived by Theodore "Ted" Fuss, her devoted husband of 66 years; grandchildren, Lee Auer, Jill (Derek) McInerney, David (Elizabeth) Fuss, Andrew Fuss and Thomas Fuss; daughter-in-law, Lisa Fuss; and a sister, Julia Wolfe. Private services with interment at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gahanna Community Congregational Church in her memory. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories or extend condolences.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
