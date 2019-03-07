|
Johnson, Lorna
1930 - 2019
Lorna "Jeannie" Johnson, age 88, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019. She was born December 25, 1930 in West Jefferson, OH to the late Ralph and Thelma Bidwell. She was a life-long member of the Church of Christ in Christian Union. She most recently worked part time as a standardized patient at The OSU Hospital. Preceded in death by husband Paul, son Michael Johnson and grandson Brandon Johnson. Survived by children, Stephen (Dr. Rebecca) Johnson and Paula (Larry) Anderson; grandchildren, Dr. Eric Anderson, Ryan Johnson, Maj. Ian Anderson, Shannon Presutti, and Stephen Anderson; 5 great grandchildren; a host of other family members and friends. Friends may call Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the O.R. WOODYARD NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 2990 Bethel Rd. in Columbus, from 1 until time of funeral service at 3 p.m. Rev. Dr. Dan Tipton officiating. Interment will be Monday, March 11, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 5600 E. Broad St., Columbus, OH.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 8, 2019