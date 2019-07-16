|
|
Boelter, Lorraine
1933 - 2019
Lorraine was born on June 29, 1933 to Luther K. and Ida Mae Ferrell in Glen Rogers, W. Va. She departed this life on July 14, 2019. She was pre-deceased by her parents, brothers Edward, MacArthur, Harold Ferrell; Sister Doris Garland; Son Lawrence (Larry) Parks; Sister-in-Law Penelope Swan Ferrell. Survived by daughters Virginia (Ginger) Parks, Pamela Hatchett, Toni Boelter and Son Daniel Boelter. Lorraine had 16 Grandchildren and 23 Great-Grandchildren. Sister-in-Law Sharon (Michael) Bridges. Special Niece Lilia Martinez, special granddaughter Daia Hatchett-Jackson and a host of other Nieces and Nephews. Special relatives: Waymond Jackson, Larry Hatchett, Bob Jackson and Greg Lowe. Visitation will be Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 10am to 11am at Corpus Christi Catholic Church 1111 Stewart Ave. Columbus, with funeral service to follow at 11am at the church. Burial will be at Glen Rest Cemetery. The family would like to thank Tuscany Gardens Nursing Home, Pataskala, OH and Bella Care Hospice.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 17, 2019