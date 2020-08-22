Cromwell, Lorraine
1923 - 2020
Deaconess Lorraine Cromwell, age 96. Sunrise September 23, 1923 and Sunset August 20, 2020. Visitation 10AM and Private Funeral Service 11AM Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1535 Dewey Ave. Interment at Eastlawn Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To stream the service, read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The CROMWELL Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com