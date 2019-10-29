|
|
Dennison, Lorraine
1946 - 2019
Lorraine Dennison, age 72, of Circleville, went to be with her husband and daughter in Heaven on October 28, 2019 at her home. She was born November 3, 1946 to the late William and Tennessee (Grayson) McGlone in Columbus. Lorraine is a retired bus driver for Northridge Local Schools and was a self-employed beautician. She enjoyed camping, crafting, and sewing. She is survived by her brothers, Rick (Jannie) McGlone, Timmie (Candy) McGlone, Bonner McGlone, Mike (Myra) McGlone; many nieces, nephews; and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Jerry Dennison, daughter Danika Wood, brother Dick McGlone and sister Claudia Bonhomme. A visitation will be held on THURSDAY, October 31, 2019, from 6-8PM at the PFEIFER FUNERAL HOME, Reynoldsburg, where her funeral will follow on Friday, 11AM, with Pastor Jim Blankenship and Terry Barr officiating. Burial in Jersey Presbyterian Cemetery. Condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 30, 2019