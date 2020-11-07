1/
Lorraine E. Krumm
1936 - 2020
A funeral service celebrating the life of Lorraine E. Krumm, 84, of Groveport, will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 7:30pm in the chapel of the Kirkersville home of Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service with Pastor Andrew Hoover officiating. Visitation will be held Friday, November 13, from 4:30-7:30pm at the funeral home, 285 E. Main Street, Kirkersville. Lorraine was born in Ohio on July 26, 1936 to the late Luther and Florence (Bartlett) Wilburn. She passed away at her residence on November 5, 2020. Lorraine was a devoted homemaker to her family and was a former member of Whitehall United Methodist Church. She enjoyed playing the piano, bowling, crocheting prayer shawls, crossword puzzles, puzzles, watching cooking shows, black and white movies and was an avid reader. Most important was the time she spent with her loving family and friends. Survivors include her children, Rev. Steven (Pamela) Krumm and Kelly (Diane) Lewis; grandchildren, Joshua (Amy) Krumm, Amanda Burnside, James (Gayle) Coggins, Heather (Clayton) Roberson, Jennifer Krumm and Rachel Krumm; nine great grandchildren; niece, Pauline Whitt; and many friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Harry L. Krumm, son Jeffrey Krumm, brothers Robert and James Wilburn, and sister Helen Yates. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Lorraine to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Lorraine or to sign an online guest book. Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service is honored to care for Lorraine and her family.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
04:30 - 07:30 PM
Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Kirkersville
NOV
13
Funeral service
07:30 PM
Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Kirkersville
Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Kirkersville
285 East Main Street
Kirkersville, OH 43033
740-927-6900
