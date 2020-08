Lorraine Haban

Haban, Lorraine

Lorraine M. Haban, 59, on Aug. 7, 2020 passed unexpectedly after a brief illness. Preceded in death by parents Steve and Donna Haban and sister Lynn Hagans. Survived by loving husband, Tucker Binkley; step-children, Lauren and Harrison; sisters, Nancy, Karen and Jan Haban; five nieces and nephews, John and Karen Presley, Sherry VanRiet, and Stephen and David Hagans; and her precious dogs, Angel and Kelsey. Lorrie loved tennis, gardening, and hiking. An avid dog lover, she was a fierce advocate for animals. She was a giver, loved helping others, and touched many lives. Lorrie graduated Big Walnut High 1979; Mt. Carmel 1982; and U of Akron 1996, becoming a Nurse Anesthetist. Born in Ohio, she resided in Texas. Friends may leave condolences via Legacy online. Services to be arranged at a later date. For those who wish to contribute in her honor: Santa Fe Humane Society, 100 Caja Del Rio Rd, Santa Fe, NM.



