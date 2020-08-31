Taft, Lorraine R.
1925 - 2020
Lorraine R. Taft, born November 4, 1925 to Thomas and Ruth Kinney in Elizabeth, N.J., passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020 after a long illness. She is survived by her husband of 68 yrs., Gordon G. Taft (a retired Air Force Officer); sons, Thomas (Sheryl) and Ronald (Barbara); brother, Jim (Betty) of Millersville, PA; six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Lorraine graduated from Montclair State Teachers College, Montclair N.J. in 1948. She was a conscientious and devoted wife, mother and homemaker. She will be missed by all who knew her. Due to health concerns, services and burial will be held at a later date in upstate New York. Arrangements by MYERS-WOODYARD FUNERAL HOME. Share at www.orwoodyard.com