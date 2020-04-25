|
Rung, Lorraine
1941 - 2020
Lorraine A. Rung, 78, of Worthington, OH, formerly of Pickerington and New Philadelphia, OH, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 at the Bickford of Worthington Memory Care unit. Lorraine was born November 26, 1941 in Detroit, MI to the late Edward and Adele Davis. She had two brothers, the late Bill Davis and Edward Davis, Jr. She married Warren Stark Rung on May 12, 1962 in Middleburg Heights, OH. Lorraine was preceded in death by her loving husband of 38 years on September 11, 2000. She is survived by her son Eric (Kim) Rung, granddaughter Hailey Rung, grandson Hayden Rung, all of Pickerington, OH; and her daughter Rebecca (Michael) Weston, granddaughter Violet Weston, grandson Zachary Weston, all of Evanston, IL; nephews Ned Lauver and Bill Davis; niece Kristi McMullen. Lorraine had a green thumb and loved to garden and care for plants. She was an excellent craftsperson and generously shared her knitted, crocheted and embroidered creations with friends and family. She was a proud member of the Hidden River Chapter of the Embroiderers Guild of America. Friends and family may contribute to Heartland Hospice of Central Ohio in Lorraine's memory at 6500 Busch Blvd, Suite 210, Columbus, OH 43229. Arrangements are by DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Pickerington, OH. Her ashes will be laid to rest next to Warren at Franklin Hills Memory Garden at 5802 Elder Road, Canal Winchester, OH. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 27, 2020