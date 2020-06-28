Lotte Berliner
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lotte's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Berliner, Lotte
1927 - 2020
Lotte Berliner, age 93, passed away on June 24, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband Israel Berliner, daughter Carolyn Berliner Friedman, parents Hugo and Carolyn Philipps, Dr. Louis and Ann Roth, brothers Kurt, Alfred and Walter Philipps. She is survived by her sons, Howard (Jacqueline) Berliner and Alan Berliner; sister, Sue (Hank Grudberg) Freedman; son-in-law, Alan (Debra) Friedman; grandchildren, Kelly Morris, Kati Berliner, Alyssa (Gregg) Berliner Needles, Brett (Meridith) Berliner; Stephanie (Justin) Friedman Craddock, David (Rachel) Friedman and Cameron Friedman; great grandchildren, Megan and Samantha Morris, Evelyn Needles, Casey, Carolyn and Cody Craddock, Asher, Colin and Leila Friedman; many nieces, nephews, cousins who she often fed and helped care for and friends. Lotte was a refugee from Nazi Germany and a survivor- a Holocaust survivor, a survivor of the passing of her husband and daughter, a survivor of three bouts with cancer. Due to the pandemic and social distancing requirements, a private graveside service was held on Sunday at New Agudas Achim Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lotte's memory may be made to The Carolyn B. Friedman Memorial Fund at the Columbus Jewish Center, www.columbusjcc.org or a charity of personal choice. Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 28 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Epstein Memorial Chapel
3232 East Main Street
Columbus, OH 43213
614-235-3232
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved