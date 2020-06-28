Berliner, Lotte
1927 - 2020
Lotte Berliner, age 93, passed away on June 24, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband Israel Berliner, daughter Carolyn Berliner Friedman, parents Hugo and Carolyn Philipps, Dr. Louis and Ann Roth, brothers Kurt, Alfred and Walter Philipps. She is survived by her sons, Howard (Jacqueline) Berliner and Alan Berliner; sister, Sue (Hank Grudberg) Freedman; son-in-law, Alan (Debra) Friedman; grandchildren, Kelly Morris, Kati Berliner, Alyssa (Gregg) Berliner Needles, Brett (Meridith) Berliner; Stephanie (Justin) Friedman Craddock, David (Rachel) Friedman and Cameron Friedman; great grandchildren, Megan and Samantha Morris, Evelyn Needles, Casey, Carolyn and Cody Craddock, Asher, Colin and Leila Friedman; many nieces, nephews, cousins who she often fed and helped care for and friends. Lotte was a refugee from Nazi Germany and a survivor- a Holocaust survivor, a survivor of the passing of her husband and daughter, a survivor of three bouts with cancer. Due to the pandemic and social distancing requirements, a private graveside service was held on Sunday at New Agudas Achim Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lotte's memory may be made to The Carolyn B. Friedman Memorial Fund at the Columbus Jewish Center, www.columbusjcc.org or a charity of personal choice. Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 28 to Jun. 30, 2020.