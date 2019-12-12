Home

Lotti Fechheimer Obituary
Fechheimer, Lotti
Lotti J. Fechheimer, 94, died on Monday, December 9, in Athens, Georgia. Born Liselotte Juras in 1925 in Berlin, Germany, she emigrated with her family to the United States in 1936 to escape the Nazi regime, eventually settling in San Francisco. She graduated from the University of California, Berkeley, at age 19. In 1946, she married Nathan Stix Fechheimer and they began a life together in Columbus, Ohio. For many years, Lotti worked in the special hematology laboratory at Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. Once retired, she enjoyed volumber work in the greenhouse at Franklin Park Conservatory. Beloved mother of Marcus Fechheimer (Ruth Furukawa) and Jean Fechheimer (Peter Schur); and grandmother of Sam Mansour, Ben Mansour, and Nathan Fechheimer. Survived by numerous loving nieces and nephews, and treasured friends. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in honor of Lotti J. Fechheimer to the Family Compassion Endowment Fund at Nationwide Children's Hospital Foundation, 700 Childrens Drive, Columbus, Ohio 43205. Lord and Stephens, East, 4355 Lexington Road, Athens, GA 30605 is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 13, 2019
