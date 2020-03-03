Home

POWERED BY

Services
Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
720 E Long Street
Columbus, OH 43203
(614) 258-9549
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
1775 W. Broad St.,
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:30 AM
Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
1775 W. Broad St.,
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lottie Lundy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lottie Lundy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lottie Lundy Obituary
Lundy, Lottie
Lottie Mae Lundy, age 83, passed away February 24, 2020. Home Going Celebration 11:30 a.m. Friday, March 6, 2020 at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 1775 W. Broad St., where her family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment Glen Rest Memorial Estate. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. To send flowers or condolences to the Lundy family, please visit Lottie's online tribute wall at
www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lottie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -