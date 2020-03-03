|
Lundy, Lottie
Lottie Mae Lundy, age 83, passed away February 24, 2020. Home Going Celebration 11:30 a.m. Friday, March 6, 2020 at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 1775 W. Broad St., where her family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment Glen Rest Memorial Estate. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. To send flowers or condolences to the Lundy family, please visit Lottie's online tribute wall at
www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 4, 2020