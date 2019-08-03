|
|
Lawyer, Lottie V.
1921 - 2019
Lottie V. Lawyer 97, of Columbus, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at the Ohio Eastern Star Home in Mt. Vernon where she had been a resident. She was born Nov. 15, 1921 in Burkesville, KY. Lottie retired as a fiscal officer with the State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy and was a 70 year member of Order of the Eastern Star, having served as past Matron of Beacon Chapter 593. She is survived by sons Bill and Lorna Dixon of Leesburg, FL, Scott Dixon of Scottsburg, AZ, and Don and Priscilla Dixon of Kettering, OH; six grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. Private family services will be held. Schlabach Funeral Home Shreve, OH is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared with the family at Schlabachfh.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 4, 2019