Eppert, Lou Ann
1932 - 2020
Lou Ann Eppert, age 87, of Columbus, passed on June 19, 2020 at Mt. Carmel/St. Ann's Hospital. She was born on August 14, 1932 to the late Grover and Helen Rhoades in Columbus, OH. She was the biggest Ohio State fan, she will always bring good luck to the Buckeyes (OH.). Lou Ann is survived by children, Greg Eppert, Paula (Robert) Coccia and Brenda (Don) Sullivan; grandchild, Connor Coccia. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by siblings Art Rhoades and Betty Dunning. Private services will be held for the family. Message of condolences may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
