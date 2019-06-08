Briggs, Lou

1930 - 2019

Lou J. Briggs, age 88, of Worthington, OH, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019. Born in Lexington, OK to the late Albert and Laura Staats. Raised in California, she married John D. Briggs and moved to Ohio in 1962, eventually settling in Worthington. She served on many boards but her passion was public and community service. She was a pioneer for women and a feminist in the best sense of the word. She joined the League of Women Voters in Illinois in 1955 and rose to president of the LWV of Columbus in the mid-seventies. Lou served as Worthington City Clerk from 1966-1971 and after serving on several city boards, was elected to Worthington City Council in 1976 where she served for thirty years. She was a founding mother of the Columbus Metropolitan Club where she also served as their president. Lou put her communication and persuasive skills to work at the Columbus Foundation and the Children's Hospital Foundation. Other boards benefitting from her rich skills include Anthem Blue Cross/Blue Shield, United Way, Action for Children, Franklin County Children's Services, Columbus Urban League, COTA, The YWCA, Columbus/Worthington Rotary and Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission. Lou was in the original class for the Women of Achievement Award in 1992. Other awards include the Jefferson Award, the Liberty Bell Award and the Mayor's Award for Voluntary Services. Lou was an avid gardener and a semi-professional knitter! Her happiest places were at the beach and visiting with her sister, Essie. Lou will be deeply missed by her sister, Esther Loretta Kennedy; her three daughters, Suzy Briggs, Vicci (Brett) Jaffe and Laura (Jeff) Gordon; grandchildren, Christopher (Kelsey) Gordon, Megan Gordon, Kate (Tommy) Mizelle, Gillian Jaffe and Dorrian Jaffe. She welcomed her first great-grandaughter, Claire, in January of this year. Family will receive visitors on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 5-6 PM with a memorial service at 6:00 PM at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road. A woman of dignity and character, Lou appreciated the difference one person could make in this world. She was passionate in her beliefs and set an example to every life she touched. Lou would encourage you to make a difference. Get involved in your community and exercise your right to vote. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the League of Women Voter of Metropolitan Columbus, 6500 Busch Blvd., Suite 129, Columbus, OH 43229. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com. Published in The Columbus Dispatch from June 9 to June 12, 2019