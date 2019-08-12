|
Shore, Lou
Lou Shore, age 92, of Whitehall, died Sunday August 11, 2019 surrounded by loved ones, at her home. She was born in Page Town on September 22, 1926 to the late Robert Lee and Nellie (Hines) Brown. Lou is preceded in death by her sisters Mary Canegali, Irma Testa, Rachael Kidwell, Bernadine Brooks, Ethel George, Willa Jean Wiggins, Barbara Woods, brothers Kenneth Brown, Floyd Brown and Bernard Brown. Special cousin and friend Ruth Fell. She is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, James O. Shore; daughter, Sue (Robert) Riddle; and grandchildren, Tamara Allen, Taryn Riddle, Tracey Coburn and Tricia Riddle; great-grandchildren, Amanda (Bryon) Reed, Michael Coburn, Ashley (Cody) Cline, Max Allen and Tyler Coburn. Very precious great-great grandchildren, Harper, Emery, and Colt. Sister, Karel Sager. Brothers, Robert (Juanita) Brown and Virgil (Jackie) Brown. Sister-in-law, Carol Stewart. Many special nieces, nephews, and friends. She was a fabulous cook (chicken and noodles), baker, and excellent seamstress.
Lou was a 50 year member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church (24 E. Norwich St, Columbus), member of the Order of the Eastern Star (Past Worthy Matron of Corinthian Chapter no. 393, now 287) and Daughters of the Nile. President of the Neo-Queens over 10 years, affiliated with Neocacia Masonic Lodge no. 595 F&AM. Thank you to all family and friends who have visited and helped her through this journey. A special thank you to Mount Carmel Hospice. Friends may call on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 6-8pm at the RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 North High Street, Worthington. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11am at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Chapel. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com. Donations in Lou's memory may be made to Mount Carmel Hospice, [email protected]
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019