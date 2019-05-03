|
|
Casparro, Louis A.
1933 - 2019
Louis A. Casparro, 85, passed away on May 1, 2019. He was born in Columbus on June 7, 1933. Louis retired from the U.S. Air Force after 37 years. He was preceded in death by his wife Beverly A. Casparro, parents Louis A. and Margaret Casparro, son Nick Casparro. Surviving family includes children, Lisa M. (Tom) Jones, Patrick (Karen) Casparro; grandchildren, Amanda (James) McCullouch, Heather (Tim) Wenzel, Joshua Casparro, Zack Casparro; and 3 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 11am-1pm Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH, where a funeral service will begin at 1pm. Burial will follow at Sunset Cemetery, Galloway, OH. To leave a message for the family visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 4, 2019