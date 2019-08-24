Home

Epstein Memorial Chapel
3232 East Main Street
Columbus, OH 43213
614-235-3232
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Forest Lawn Memorial Garden Chapel
5600 E. Broad St
Shiva
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
Cohen residence
Louis Bosyk


1933 - 2019
Louis Bosyk, age 86, passed away on August 22, 2019. Holocaust survivor, Air Force Veteran, devoted father and papa, cherished friend, avid storyteller, artist. Preceded in death by his parents, George and Gussie Feinstein. Survived by his daughter, Frances (Christopher) Sangenette; son, Josef (Eileen) Bosyk; grandchildren, Emma-Nicolina and Jayna-Allana Sangenette and Kailey and Shane Bosyk; brother, David Feinstein; many cousins and friends whom became his family. Funeral services will be held at 1:00PM on Tuesday, August 27 at Forest Lawn Memorial Garden Chapel, 5600 E. Broad St. Shiva will be observed at the Cohen residence following the burial until 8PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to Jewish Family Services www.jfscolumbus.org in his memory. Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 25, 2019
