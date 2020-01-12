|
Castelli, Louis
1953 - 2020
Louis Castelli, 66, passed away on January 11, 2020 at his residence. The family will receive friends on Friday, January 17th, from 4PM-6PM at THE SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL, 6699 North High Street, Worthington, OH 43085. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 18th, at 10AM, at the Dublin Community Church, 81 West Bridge Street, Dublin, OH 43017. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to view the complete obituary and to leave a special memory or condolence.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 14, 2020