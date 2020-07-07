1/
Louis Ennen
Ennen, Louis
Louis L. Ennen, age 94, of Dublin, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Louie was born in Minneapolis, MN. He was a US Navy Veteran, graduated from Augsburg College and retired from John Deere with 35 years of service. Louie was a member of Upper Arlington Lutheran Church, an avid golfer and enjoyed wood working. He was preceded in death by parents Neelo and Esther Ennen, loving wife Charlotte and brother Ervin Ennen. He is survived by sons, Bruce (Kelly) Ennen, David (Linda) Ennen, and Greg (Dee) Ennen; sister, Jocelyn Pream; nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Upper Arlington Lutheran Church, 2300 Lytham Road, Columbus, OH 43220. Arrangements completed by the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME WITH CREMATORY, Hilliard, OH. www.tiddfuneralservice.com



