Fulton, Louis1935 - 2020Louis " Pew" Fulton was born on December 14, 1935 in Columbus, Ohio to Louis Edward and Mae Elizabeth (Hogans) Fulton. He attended East High School and served in the U.S. Army. He was married to Vivian Moore and together they had one child, LaTanya M. Fulton. He retired from the City of Worthington. To view the full obituary and leave condolences please visit, WWW.CALIMANFUNERALSERVICES.COM . The family is planning for a memorial at a later date and time.