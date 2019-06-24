|
Gale, Louis
Lieutenant-Colonel Louis Edward Gale, 98, died peacefully in his Powell, OH home on June 21, 2019. He was born on November 16, 1920 in Washington Courthouse, Ohio to Rev. Floyd and Helen (Williams) Gale. He is survived by his sons, Tom, Columbus and Dave, Beckley, WV; his special friend, Linda Davis of Powell; his seven grandchildren; and his 12 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife Betty (1999) and his oldest son Tim (2018). For complete obituary and service information please visit www.SCHOEDINGER.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 25, 2019