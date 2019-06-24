Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Gale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis Gale

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Louis Gale Obituary
Gale, Louis
Lieutenant-Colonel Louis Edward Gale, 98, died peacefully in his Powell, OH home on June 21, 2019. He was born on November 16, 1920 in Washington Courthouse, Ohio to Rev. Floyd and Helen (Williams) Gale. He is survived by his sons, Tom, Columbus and Dave, Beckley, WV; his special friend, Linda Davis of Powell; his seven grandchildren; and his 12 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife Betty (1999) and his oldest son Tim (2018). For complete obituary and service information please visit www.SCHOEDINGER.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.