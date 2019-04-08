|
|
Gawron, Jr, Louis
1930 - 2019
Louis Gawron, Jr., age 88, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019. Louis was born on June 24, 1930 in Chicago, IL to the late Louis and Agnes (Bures) Gawron. Louis is preceded in death by his loving wife Rosemarie (Zerkowski) Gawron, son Louis J. Gawron and two daughters Julie and Janice Gawron. He is survived by his daughters, Cynthia Boyd and Diane Gawron; grandson, Michael (Elizabeth) Boyd; granddaughter, Jennifer (Ellwood "Doc") Boyd-Hare; and great-granddaughter, Charlotte Rose Hare. Louis was a 30+ year resident of the Reynoldsburg community, and formerly of Homossasa, FL. He was very active in the Reynoldsburg Youth Football Program, as was his entire family. He began his career as an Engineer and spent his entire career with Lucent Technologies, formerly Western Electric. He was also a founding member of St. Pius X Catholic Church. His family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 5-8PM at the Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg, OH 43068. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 1051 Waggoner Rd., Reynoldsburg, OH 43068 with Fr. Dave Young officiating. Interment Glen Rest Memorial Estates. Memorial donations in his memory may be made in his memory to the Capital Campaign Fund at St. Pius Catholic Church. Memorial messages may be sent to his family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 9, 2019