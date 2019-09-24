|
|
Gelber, Louis
1921 - 2019
Louis G. Gelber, age 97, passed away peacefully in Hilliard, Ohio, on September 21, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. He was born in the Bronx, New York, on November 19, 1921, the son of Benjamin and Mollie (Drucker) Gelber. Louis Gelber was a World War II U.S. Army veteran, serving as an electrical equipment repairman at Hickam Air Force Base from 1942 to 1946. The base merged with the Naval Station Pearl Harbor and was the center of the Pacific aerial network. He attended Stuyvesant High School and the City University of New York, majoring in electrical engineering. He also attended the RCA Technical Career Institutes, before working at Winters Laboratory. His expertise included HF radio transmissions, integrated current blocks, and later digital circuitry at IBM in Poughkeepsie and Kingston, New York, working on equipment design. He also was an engineer at Hudson Laboratories in Dobbs Ferry and Columbia University's Pupin Physics Laboratories. He was an electronics physicist at the Department of Environmental Protection in New York City from 1973 until 2015, calibrating sound level meters that monitored noise pollution. Louis Gelber was preceded in death by his wife Marianne Beate Neustadt of New York City, brothers Norman Gelber of East Stroudsburg, Pa., and Sidney Gelber of Orlando, Florida. He is survived by nephews, Ben (Michelle) Gelber of Hilliard, Ohio, and Daniel (Stephanie) Gelber of Flower Mound, Texas; and nieces and nephews, Justin, Joshua, Jordan, Austin Jacob and Rachel. Memorial remembrances can be sent to Louis Hirsch & Sons Funeral Directors, 21 West Broad St., Mount Vernon, New York, 10552. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 26, at Calverton National Cemetery, Riverhead, Long Island.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 25, 2019