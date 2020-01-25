|
Marino, Louis H.
1927 - 2020
Louis H. Marino, age 92, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020. Lou was born in New York City on August 25, 1927 to the late Louis and Mary (Hindes) Marino. Also preceded in death by his son Daniel Marino. Lou served in the United States Navy during WWII and the Korean War. After the war he earned his bachelor's degree from Upsala College. He worked many years in accounting with AEP. Lou and his wife loved to travel to the Bahamas. He will be deeply missed by his wife of 69 years Joan (McKenzie) Marino; brother Robert Marino; and special friends Stephen and Crystal King. A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00am Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Union Cemetery, 3349 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, Ohio 43202. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Ohio Division, 5555 Frantz Road, Dublin, Ohio 43017. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences. Funeral arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 26, 2020