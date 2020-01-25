The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Union Cemetery
3349 Olentangy River Road
Columbus, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Marino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis H. Marino


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Louis H. Marino Obituary
Marino, Louis H.
1927 - 2020
Louis H. Marino, age 92, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020. Lou was born in New York City on August 25, 1927 to the late Louis and Mary (Hindes) Marino. Also preceded in death by his son Daniel Marino. Lou served in the United States Navy during WWII and the Korean War. After the war he earned his bachelor's degree from Upsala College. He worked many years in accounting with AEP. Lou and his wife loved to travel to the Bahamas. He will be deeply missed by his wife of 69 years Joan (McKenzie) Marino; brother Robert Marino; and special friends Stephen and Crystal King. A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00am Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Union Cemetery, 3349 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, Ohio 43202. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Ohio Division, 5555 Frantz Road, Dublin, Ohio 43017. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences. Funeral arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
Download Now