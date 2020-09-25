1/
Louis Hoyer Sr.
1930 - 2020
Hoyer Sr., Louis
1930 - 2020
Dr. Louis Bach Hoyer Sr., age 90, of Worthington, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the Claremont Retirement Village following an extended illness. The son of Ludolf Joseph Hoyer and Melanie Bach, he was born on August 8, 1930 in Morris, MN. A private committal service for immediate family will take place at Linworth United Methodist Church. The family would like to thank the staff at the Claremont Retirement Village and Capital City Hospice for their kind and compassionate care. To read Louis' complete obituary, or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit:
www.OhioCremation.org

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
