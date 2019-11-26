|
Pace, Louis
1931 - 2019
Louis Vernon Pace, died on November 20, 2019 at the age of 88. He was born in Phoenix, AZ on May 18, 1931. Vern graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in 1955 and served in the 25th Infantry Division in Hawaii, resigning his commission in 1958. In 1978, Vern married Peggy Bricker in Erie, PA. Peggy and Vern lived in Muirfield Village in Dublin, OH for 20 years before moving to Port Charlotte, FL in 2013 as full-time residents of Riverwood. After his retirement in 1993, Vern became an avid reader and writer. He co-authored a novel, East of Peter's Landing, with his uncle, Denny Pace. He also authored Vernon, the True Story of a Ten-year-old Boy by a Seventy-year-old Man and the novel, Crucible of Faith. Vern is survived by the love of his life, Peggy; five children; 13 grandchildren; and four great grandchildren. A private military funeral will be held at the Sarasota National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Boys Town, 14100 Crawford Street, Boys Town, NE 68010, https://www.boystown.org
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 27, 2019