Services
Smoot Funeral Services
4019 E. Livingston Ave.
Columbus, OH 43227
614-444-1463
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Louis S. Cannaday


Louis S. Cannaday Obituary
Cannaday, Louis S.
1959 - 2019
Louis "Pretty Louie" Cannaday, age 59, was called to eternal rest on March 21, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Valerie Cannaday; son, Lamar Cannaday; and sister, Charita Calhoun. Survived by loving family: children, Zeddrick (Latisha) Mann, Destiny (Jenifer) Cannaday, Ayesha Harris, Louis Tariq and Louis Fahim Cannaday; siblings, Leslie Leigh, Charlotte Barnett, Vanessa (John) Frieson, and Leon Mason; granddaughter, Anaya Cannaday; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends. Visitation 11 AM and Home-going Celebration 12 Noon Tuesday, March 26, 2019 in the chapel of SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES 4019 E. Livingston Ave. Cols., OH 43227. 614-444-1GOD (1463). Interment Glen Rest Memorial Estates. Director, M.L.SMOOT
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 25, 2019
