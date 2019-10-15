|
|
Skeens, Louis
Louis Everett Skeens, age 53, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on October 10, 2019. Louis was preceded in death by his parents John and May Skeens, brothers John Douglas Skeens and Thomas Skeens, twin brother David Skeens and sister Rosemary Skeens. Louis is survived by his brothers, Frank (Shirley) Skeens, Paul Skeens, Kenneth Skeens; sister, Alexandria Skeens; Aunt Lillian Alley; Uncle Roger Meyers; and many other family members and friends, especially Darlene Korkan who took care of him when he was ill. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family to assist with funeral expenses. Visitation will be from 11a.m.-1p.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Newcomer - SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway in Grove City. The Memorial Service will begin at 1p.m. To leave condolences for Louis's Family, please visit: www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 16, 2019