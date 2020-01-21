Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Funeral Service
1166 Parsons Ave.
Columbus, OH 43206
614-444-3200
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Trinity United Methodist Church
4850 Haughn Rd
Grove City, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis Smith Sr.


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louis Smith Sr. Obituary
Smith Sr., Louis
Louis Smith, Sr. was born October 1, 1950 and departed this life on January 10, 2020. A grandmaster barber of 45 years and talented musician, he touched the lives of multiple generations in central Ohio through style and song. Louis is preceded in death by parents Marvin and Myrtice Reeves (Smith) and brothers Dennis Marvin and Steven Lavern Smith. He is survived by his sister, Phenon Lowery (Steven); daughters, Keisha Jordan (Mbwana), Ebony Wells, and Danielle Eldridge Williams (Sean); son, Louis Smith II (Janee); as well as a host of loving grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Memorial services will be at Trinity United Methodist Church at 4850 Haughn Rd., Grove City 43123 on Saturday, January 25, 2020, from 12-2p.m.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -