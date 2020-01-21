|
Smith Sr., Louis
Louis Smith, Sr. was born October 1, 1950 and departed this life on January 10, 2020. A grandmaster barber of 45 years and talented musician, he touched the lives of multiple generations in central Ohio through style and song. Louis is preceded in death by parents Marvin and Myrtice Reeves (Smith) and brothers Dennis Marvin and Steven Lavern Smith. He is survived by his sister, Phenon Lowery (Steven); daughters, Keisha Jordan (Mbwana), Ebony Wells, and Danielle Eldridge Williams (Sean); son, Louis Smith II (Janee); as well as a host of loving grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Memorial services will be at Trinity United Methodist Church at 4850 Haughn Rd., Grove City 43123 on Saturday, January 25, 2020, from 12-2p.m.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020