Vesco, Louis
1928 - 2020
Louis "Lou" John Vesco, 92, a resident of Westerville, Ohio, passed away peacefully on October 30, 2020 at home. He was born April 26, 1928 in Uhrichsville, Ohio to Maria Denart Vesco and Constante Vesco. He was grateful for his parents who sacrificed so much to emigrate from the Trentino region of Austria/Italy to the United States in the early 1900s to give their children an opportunity for a better life. Lou is survived by the love of his life Vivian Teresa Vesco. They were married at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Dennison, Ohio on October 23, 1954. He is survived by their loving children, Sandra (Jeff) Groom, Louise (Robert) Sanborn and son, Gregory. Also surviving are much loved grandchildren, Gina, Jeffrey, Daniel (and fiance', Hannah Webb), Nicholas Groom and Sean and Maura Sanborn, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. He served in the US Army with the 25th Infantry Division during the Occupation of Japan in 1947, enlisting just after graduation from Uhrichsville High School in 1946. Lou retired from the Ohio Bell Telephone Company in August 1982 as a Project Engineer after 30 years of service, having served in many different capacities. Lou was a member of St Anthony's Catholic Church in Columbus, Ohio and the Telephone Pioneers. He enjoyed traveling, reading, woodworking, electronics, computers and repairing anything mechanical or electrical. He was a life-long learner, and had many and varied intellectual interests. He was predeceased by his parents and sisters Florence Wires, Josephine Andreatta, Anna Manini, and Lena Mahaffey. IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING CALLING HOURS: Due to Covid 19, EVERYONE wishing to attend calling hours MUST call HILL FUNERAL HOME at 614-882-2121 between 8:30am and 5pm to reserve one of the 30 minute time slots starting at 4pm until 6pm Thursday, November 5, 2020. NO EXCEPTIONS. Only thirty registered people will be permitted in the building at a time. This is necessary to protect the family, our staff and everyone wishing to attend. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation. Mass and internment are private. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the St Vincent De Paul Society, in care of St Anthony's Church, 1300 Urban Drive, Columbus, Ohio or OhioHealth Hospice at www.foundation.ohiohealth.com
.