Ahmad, Louise
1930 - 2020
Louise Ahmad, age 90, was called home May 19, 2020. Arrangements have been entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., where a walk-through viewing will be available 9-10a.m., and live-stream service 10a.m. Friday, May 29, 2020. For the mutual safety and respect of those present, all guests are asked to wear an appropriate face covering and will be required to observe proper distancing. To read full obituary, view live service, or send condolences to the Ahmad family, please visit her online tribute at www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 26 to May 28, 2020.