Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
614-876-1722
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
12:00 PM
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise Brown


1995 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louise Brown Obituary
Brown, Louise
Louise (Taylor) Brown, age 83, passed into her eternal life on Thursday, August 22, 2019. She accepted Jesus Christ as her personal Lord and Savior and was baptized on April 23, 1995. She was a member of the Hilliard Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her infant daughter Debra Kay and her loving mother, father, 2 sisters and three brothers. Survived by sisters, Virginia Thoma and Juanita Balnoschan; and her loving children, Jack W. (Tricia) Brown, Michael L. (Sue) Brown, Charles E. (Carol) Brown and Janice E (Andrew) Bobay. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren, Christopher (Stacey) Brown, Nicholas (Joelle) Bobay, Megan Bobay, Christina (Eric) Ryan, Jason (Elizabeth) Bobay, Cameron Brown, Alaina Brown, Myles (Emma) Bobay, Tyler Bobay, and Lucy Bobay; step grandson, Brian (Katie) Smith. Also survived by great grandchildren, Connor and Chase Brown, Harper, Claire, Moses and Cecelia Bobay; and 4 step great grandchildren, Kaylee, Ella, Hudson and Geer Smith; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. She liked gardening and crafts, Christian music and had a great love for the Lord and her family. Family will receive friends Saturday, August 31, 2019 10 am-12 pm at TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, Ohio 43026, where funeral service will follow at 12 pm with Pastor Benjamin Smith Officiating. Interment immediately following at Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to Mount Carmel Hospice, C/O Mount Carmel Foundation, 6150 E. Broad St., 43213-9924. Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com to share your online condolences with the Brown family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now