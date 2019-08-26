|
Brown, Louise
Louise (Taylor) Brown, age 83, passed into her eternal life on Thursday, August 22, 2019. She accepted Jesus Christ as her personal Lord and Savior and was baptized on April 23, 1995. She was a member of the Hilliard Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her infant daughter Debra Kay and her loving mother, father, 2 sisters and three brothers. Survived by sisters, Virginia Thoma and Juanita Balnoschan; and her loving children, Jack W. (Tricia) Brown, Michael L. (Sue) Brown, Charles E. (Carol) Brown and Janice E (Andrew) Bobay. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren, Christopher (Stacey) Brown, Nicholas (Joelle) Bobay, Megan Bobay, Christina (Eric) Ryan, Jason (Elizabeth) Bobay, Cameron Brown, Alaina Brown, Myles (Emma) Bobay, Tyler Bobay, and Lucy Bobay; step grandson, Brian (Katie) Smith. Also survived by great grandchildren, Connor and Chase Brown, Harper, Claire, Moses and Cecelia Bobay; and 4 step great grandchildren, Kaylee, Ella, Hudson and Geer Smith; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. She liked gardening and crafts, Christian music and had a great love for the Lord and her family. Family will receive friends Saturday, August 31, 2019 10 am-12 pm at TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, Ohio 43026, where funeral service will follow at 12 pm with Pastor Benjamin Smith Officiating. Interment immediately following at Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to Mount Carmel Hospice, C/O Mount Carmel Foundation, 6150 E. Broad St., 43213-9924. Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com to share your online condolences with the Brown family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 28, 2019