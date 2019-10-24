|
Graham, Louise
1941 - 2019
Louise E. Graham, age 78, of Columbus, OH, passed away on October 24, 2019. She was born September 17, 1941 in Columbus, OH to the late Leo and Elsie Merz. She was a graduate of Central High School. Louise enjoyed spending time with family and cherished the many sleepovers that she hosted for her grandchildren. Her homemade donuts were a favorite among her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Eleanor "Sis" Link and brothers Louis Merz, Leo Merz and Thomas Merz. Survivors include her brother, Don Merz; three children, Andrew (Michelle) Hamburger, Tim (Sharon) Hamburger, and Heidi Hamburger; six grandchildren, Anja (Devin) Dumke, Elijah Bjornes, Jonathan Bjornes, Daniel Bjornes, Luke Hamburger and Jack Hamburger; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank her caregiver, Zaituni for her loving care in the last months of her life as well as the staff of the Kobacker House. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kobacker House (Columbus). Family and friends may attend a "Celebration of Life" November 9, 2019 at 11am, Cypress Church located at 377 Alton Darby Creek Road, Galloway, OH 43119.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 1, 2019