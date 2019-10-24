Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Cypress Church
377 Alton Darby Creek Road
Galloway, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Graham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise Graham


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louise Graham Obituary
Graham, Louise
1941 - 2019
Louise E. Graham, age 78, of Columbus, OH, passed away on October 24, 2019. She was born September 17, 1941 in Columbus, OH to the late Leo and Elsie Merz. She was a graduate of Central High School. Louise enjoyed spending time with family and cherished the many sleepovers that she hosted for her grandchildren. Her homemade donuts were a favorite among her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Eleanor "Sis" Link and brothers Louis Merz, Leo Merz and Thomas Merz. Survivors include her brother, Don Merz; three children, Andrew (Michelle) Hamburger, Tim (Sharon) Hamburger, and Heidi Hamburger; six grandchildren, Anja (Devin) Dumke, Elijah Bjornes, Jonathan Bjornes, Daniel Bjornes, Luke Hamburger and Jack Hamburger; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank her caregiver, Zaituni for her loving care in the last months of her life as well as the staff of the Kobacker House. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kobacker House (Columbus). Family and friends may attend a "Celebration of Life" November 9, 2019 at 11am, Cypress Church located at 377 Alton Darby Creek Road, Galloway, OH 43119.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now