Louise Jackson
1926 - 2020
Louise A. Jackson 94, went home to be with the Lord on May 4, 2020. Visitation 11AM and funeral services 12PM, Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Cols., OH. Interment, Evergreen Cemetery. Please visit www.smootfuneral,com to read obituary and leave condolences for the Jackson family. Masks and gloves are required (PPE's). ML Smoot, Director, 614-444-1GOD (1463).

MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
13
Visitation
11:00 AM
Smoot Funeral Services
MAY
13
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Smoot Funeral Services
Smoot Funeral Services
4019 E. Livingston Ave.
Columbus, OH 43227
614-444-1463
