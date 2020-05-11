Jackson, Louise

1926 - 2020

Louise A. Jackson 94, went home to be with the Lord on May 4, 2020. Visitation 11AM and funeral services 12PM, Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Cols., OH. Interment, Evergreen Cemetery. Please visit www.smootfuneral,com to read obituary and leave condolences for the Jackson family. Masks and gloves are required (PPE's). ML Smoot, Director, 614-444-1GOD (1463).



