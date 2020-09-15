Burns, Louise K.
1925 - 2020
Louise Knight Burns, age 94, of Westerville, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020 at Wesley Glen Retirement Community in Columbus where she had lived since 2014. She survived a mild case of COVID-19 and later passed of natural causes. Born in State College, Pennsylvania on September 26, 1925, she later relocated to Columbus, Ohio, graduated from North High School Class of 1943 and The Ohio State University as a vocal Music Education major in 1947 where she met Louis Burns, a dental student. They married, and Louise taught music in the public schools in Shadyside, OH for several years before the family moved to Westerville. She then became a member, soloist and conductor of several church choirs as well as The Songspinners, conducted the childrens choirs at The Church of the Messiah, and in the last few years, sang soprano in the Wesley Glen Choir. Louise was a long time member of Xenos Christian Fellowship (now called Dwell Community Church) where her trust in God and the power of prayer were cultivated. The maturing of her faith shaped her wisdom, discernment, depth of character and integrity, building the perseverance she demonstrated despite many life challenges. Louise loved classical music, was a voracious reader, had an impressive vocabulary and was an excellent writer. She loved all animals, especially cats. People described her as vivacious, fun, witty and creative. Until the very end, Louise made a lasting impression on countless people with that radiant smile and twinkle in her eyes, exuding joy from the hope and light of Christ shining from within, regardless of her circumstances. Preceded in death by her husband Louis A. Burns DDS in 1987 and son Mark A. Burns in 2018, Louise is survived by her daughter, Miriam Burns of New York City; and beloved cat, Bruiser. A memorial service will be held at 10am on Saturday, September 26, her birthday, at 1290 Community Park Drive, Columbus, Ohio 43229 in Building X on the Dwell campus; a large room to allow for social distancing. Masks required. Private interment at Blendon Central Cemetery to immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name may be made to Dwell Community Church (www.Xenos.org
) or Concord Counseling of Westerville (www.ConcordCounseling.org
).