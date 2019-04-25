Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smoot Funeral Services
4019 E. Livingston Ave.
Columbus, OH 43227
614-444-1463
Viewing
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Macedonia Baptist Church
492 Oakwood Avenue
Columbus, OH
View Map
Service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Macedonia Baptist Church
492 Oakwood Avenue
Columbus, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise King


2019 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Louise King Obituary
King, Louise
1937 - 2019
Louise King, age 81, went home to be with the Lord April 20, 2019 in Birmingham, Alabama. She is survived by her devoted children, Ronald (Lillian), Kevin, Steve, Scottie (Michelle), Cherry, and Linda Johnson, Sumonice Bennett and Gail White; eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Visitation 9AM and Home-going Celebration 10AM Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Macedonia Baptist Church, 492 Oakwood Ave., Cols., OH. Interment Glen Rest Memorial Estate, 8029 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg, OH. Arrangements entrusted to SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., ML Smoot, Director, 614-444-1GOD (1463).
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now