|
|
King, Louise
1937 - 2019
Louise King, age 81, went home to be with the Lord April 20, 2019 in Birmingham, Alabama. She is survived by her devoted children, Ronald (Lillian), Kevin, Steve, Scottie (Michelle), Cherry, and Linda Johnson, Sumonice Bennett and Gail White; eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Visitation 9AM and Home-going Celebration 10AM Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Macedonia Baptist Church, 492 Oakwood Ave., Cols., OH. Interment Glen Rest Memorial Estate, 8029 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg, OH. Arrangements entrusted to SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., ML Smoot, Director, 614-444-1GOD (1463).
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2019